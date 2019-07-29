HELENE IRENE ALLEN

Feb. 15, 1931 — July 26, 2019

Helene Allen, age 88, a native of Irving, Texas, and a longtime resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Helene loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she had been secretary, Sunday School Director, a member of the choir, and Sunday breakfast chef. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Helene was an accomplished artist, and many of her works have been on exhibit at the Artist Guild building in Morgan City. She was a member of the Artist Guild Unlimited and was its president for several years. She taught art for many students of all ages, including teaching for over 25 years at Immanuel Christian School. Developing and expanding the love of artistic creation in others gave her joy. She completed a Bachelor’s degree in art from Nicholls State University. Helene also loved music. In addition to singing in church choirs from the time she was young, she was a member of the Baptist Singing Women, who toured the state singing sacred music. She was devoted to helping and supporting others who needed anything from a meal to prayers. Helene felt in touch with God when she was working in her garden. She enjoyed traveling and visited many countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Helene is greatly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters and two sons: Reva Allen of Harlingen, Texas, Virgil Allen and wife Kathy of Morgan City, Brian Allen and wife Tina of Moody, Alabama, and Ursula Plaisance and husband Dudley of Kilgore, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Josephine Williams of Edinburg, Texas; a brother Adolph Bannert of Los Fresnos, Texas; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Helene was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Helene Bannert; her loving husband, Donald Vernon Allen Sr.; a beloved son, Donald Vernon Allen Jr.; four brothers, William, John, Robert and Daniel Bannert; and one sister, Eleonore Dulaney,

A wake was held at Hargrave Funeral Home on Sunday, July 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Visitation was held at Immanuel Baptist Church in Morgan City on Monday, July 29, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. followed by the celebration of a memorial service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Immanuel Christian School, 901 Fig St. in Morgan City, La. 70380; or Artist Guild Unlimited, 201 Everett St. in Morgan City, La. 70380.