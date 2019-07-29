October 4, 1930 — July 26, 2019

Helen Rink Rulf Toups, 88, a resident of Stephensville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born October 4, 1930, in Morgan City, the daughter of Alcide Rink and Mary Moore Rink.

Helen worked as a cafeteria lady from 1973 until retirement in 2001. In her spare time, Helen enjoyed being outside tending to her garden, as well as sewing. Helen never missed her QVC time; you could always find her sitting in front of the TV looking for new bargains. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter-in-law, Dianne Rulf; two grandchildren, Glenn Rulf and wife Mandy, and Kristy Rulf and fiancé Farron Landry; five great-grandchildren, Hallie Richard and husband Cody, Hunter Rulf, Sarah Ribardi, Kayli Ribardi and Mayah Landry; two step-children, Larry Toups Sr. and wife Mabel, and Jeanie Fabre and husband Sheffie; seven step-grandchildren, Larry Toups Jr., Lance Toups, Leonard Toups, Quincy Toups, John Peirce, David Peirce and Tammy Peirce; sister, Betty Romaire and husband Don; two sisters-in-law, Kay Rink and Ellen Rink; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Alcide and Mary Rink; her first husband, Lawrence “Charlie” Rulf; second husband, Louis Toups; two sons, Roger Rulf, and a stillborn baby boy; stepson, Louis O. Toups Jr.; and three brothers, James “Jimmy” Rink, Wayne Rink Sr. and Warren Rink.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Rulf, Hunter Rulf, Wayne Rink Jr., Larry Toups, Donnie Romaire, Mike Romaire and Andy Rulf. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Toups Jr. and Andy Rink.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home, with Hunter Rulf speaking. Visitation was Monday, July 29, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of services, with a Rosary being recited at noon at Twin City Funeral Home. After services, Helen was laid to rest at Morgan City Cemetery.