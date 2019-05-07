August 28, 1939 — May 4, 2019

Helen Ann Blanco, age 79, a native of Berwick and a resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 4, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

Helen loved to cook and feed others. She was a great caregiver and adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Brian Blanco and his wife, Kim, of Broussard, Louisiana; and her daughters, Crystal Justice and her husband, Scott, of Morgan City, and Sonya Sponaugle and her husband, Kevin, of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers and one sister.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Batistine Toups; her husband, Maurice Blanco; four brothers and three sisters.

Funeral Services for Helen Blanco will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Helen at 12:00 noon at Holy Cross Church with Father Clyde Mahler officiating. Following Mass, Helen will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.