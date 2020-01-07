Article Image Alt Text

HAZEL MARIE WEBSTER CLARK

Tue, 01/07/2020 - 10:24am

Hazel Marie Webster Clark, 68, a resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, and native of New Iberia, Louisi-ana, passed peacefully in her sleep 10:40 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m., until funeral services at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ezekiel Simmons will officiate the services.
Survivors include her hus-band, Clarence Clark, Jr. of Morgan City; two sons, Clarence Clark (Debra Dyer) Webster of Chicago, and Ronald Clark of Morgan City; four daughters, Lisa M. Clark and Leslie Clark Joseph both of Jacksonville, Florida, and Monique Clark and Patience Clark, both of Morgan City; one brother, Daniel Webster; two sisters, Mary Louise Gilliams and Gloria Dauphine, all of New Iberia; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents and her five siblings.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

