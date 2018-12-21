HAZEL LOPEZ

Hazel Marie Hebert Lopez, 92, a resident of Patterson and native of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the recitation of the rosary beginning at 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Entombment will follow Mass in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery mausoleum section in Patterson.

She is survived by her two sons, Anthony Lopez of Patterson, and Ira Lopez Sr. of Esterwood; four daughters, Veronica Matthews and Judy Walker both of Patterson, Vergie Gathe of New Iberia and Maria King of Franklin; one brother, Joseph Hebert Jr. of Morgan City; and a sister, Thelma Hebert of Seattle, Washington; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one son, her parents, one sister and three brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.