Hazel Aleman Landry, 92, a resident of Gibson, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Hazel was born on August 16, 1927, in Bayou Long, the daughter of Steward “Phillip” Aleman and Fedora Aucoin Aleman.

Hazel was a hardworking homemaker who always tended to every need of her family. When she wasn’t spending quality time with her family, she enjoyed working in the yard and playing bingo.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Suzanne “Sue” Landry of Gibson, Barbara Malik of Morgan City and Byron Landry of Gibson; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; one son-in-law, Howard James of Bayou Vista; two sisters, Betty Blanchard and husband Gilbert of Bayou Vista, and Alama “Toot” Glavin of Morgan City; two brothers, Calvin Alemand and wife Lydia of Bayou Vista, and Roy Alemand and wife Gaydell of Lafayette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Steward “Phillip” and Fedora Aucoin Aleman; her husband, Sidney J. Landry Jr.; one daughter, Charlotte Landry James; grandson, Kirby Lewis; one great grandson, Carl R. Miller; one daughter-in-law, Vickie Landry; two sisters, Margaret Rhodes and Maudrey Bailey; two brothers, Collins Aleman and Allen Aleman.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Evelio “Toto” Buenaflor officiating. A visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service and following the service, Hazel will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.