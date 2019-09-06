Harold Ray Smith, Sr., 76, resident of Morgan City passed away on September 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Harold was born on September 28, 1942, in Ellisville, MS. In 1963, he married Rosalie Guarisco Smith, and they raised their family in Morgan City. As a father, Harold instilled values of compassion, hard work, and humility in his children, lessons that would serve them well throughout their lives. His surviving children

remember him as an enterprising, level-headed, kind, and generous man who was always willing to help anyone in need regardless of their situation or circumstance in life. He was a loving father who always encouraged his children to pursue their goals and serve others. He was a thoughtful, loyal husband, and he was well-respected throughout the community.

Harold was the proud owner of Harold's Supermarket in Morgan City for more than forty years. He also served the children of his community by driving a school bus for St. Mary Parish for twenty five years. In addition, he coached several local baseball, basketball, and football teams when his sons were young.

Harold was also a man of great faith who trusted in the Lord. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City, LA, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Harold is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosalie Guarisco Smith, of Morgan City; his children, Katherine Smith Allemand (Ebb) of Youngsville, Harold Ray Smith, Jr., (Gloria) of Morgan City, Paula Smith Ratcliff (Randyl) of Lafayette, Donna Smith (Gabriel Oubre) of Morgan City, David Paul Smith (Ashleigh) of Gautier, MS, and Kelly Jo Smith Pillaro (Jake) of Morgan City; his grandchildren, Jean Paul Templet (Maria), Jonathan Ratcliff, Caroline Smith, Elizabeth Ratcliff, Emily Pillaro, and Juliana Smith; and his siblings, Judy Smith Babin (Wayne) and William Glenn Smith (Yvonne Manning).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace "Smitty" Smith and Marie Patterson Smith.

The family would like to thank the staff of Haydel Hospice especially Madeline Guarisco and Nathaniel Ward.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating Mass. A Memorial visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until Mass time. Following Mass, inurnment services will be held in the Morgan City Cemetery. All are

welcome to attend and celebrate Harold’s life.