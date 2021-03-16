Harold Levi Myers Sr., 85, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Legacy Healthcare Center.

Harold was born on October 6, 1935 in Jeanerette, the son of Edwin Myers and Lucy Louviere Myers.

Harold was a sports fanatic always taking the opportunity to watch a sporting event. His love for sports led him to coaching little league baseball for many years in Morgan City. When Harold wasn’t working or spending time with his family, he enjoyed going fishing. Harold loved spending time with his friends every Tuesday morning for their weekly coffee group. Harold served his country proudly in the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Harold was a longtime employee of Gulf Oil Company and Chevron, serving as the transportation supervisor for many years.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Jonathan Myers and wife Kellie of Baton Rouge, Felicia M. Vidrine and husband James of Oakdale, Melissa Myers of Baton Rouge, and Harold Myers Jr. and wife Cheryl of Denham Springs; four grandchildren, Hailie and Thomas Myers and Cody and Brennan Vidrine; two sisters, Betty Guidry and Pat Owens, both of Bayou Vista; and three brothers, Daniel Myers and wife Beverly of Cocoa, Florida, Donald Myers of Bayou Vista, and Leonard Myers and wife Irma of Casselberry, Florida.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lucy Louviere Myers; his wife, Dorothy Granger Myers; granddaughter, Mallory Vidrine; and one sister, Peggy Myers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brett Lapeyrouse celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. Following Mass, Harold will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum