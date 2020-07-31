Harold J. Keller, 89, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Harold was born on April 2, 1931, in Greenwood, Louisiana, the son of Joseph Keller Sr. and Lela Morrison Keller.

Harold loved being with his family at Sunday family dinners at his grandson’s home. His great-grandchildren were his eyes and he truly loved every moment that he was able to spend with them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Deborah Keller Childers of Franklin; one grandson, Christopher Childers and wife Jessica of Franklin; two great-grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Childers and Lane Harold Childers; and one brother, Joseph Keller Jr. and wife Rosalind of Morgan City.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Keller Sr. and Lela Morrison Keller; his wife, Aline M. Keller; three brothers and five sisters.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers, Christopher Childers, Kerry Luc, Dustin Domangue, Tommy Domangue, Dan Hidalgo and Hugh Hidalgo. Honorary pallbearer will be Lane Harold Childers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. Following Mass, entombment services will be held in the Morgan City Cemetery.