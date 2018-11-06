April 18, 1937 -November 3, 2018

Harold J. Collins Jr., 81, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Harold was born on April 18, 1937, in Houma, the son of Harold J. Collins Sr. and Josephine Traina Collins.

Harold played saxophone and sang with a local band around Morgan City and the surrounding area in the 60’s and 70’s. He enjoyed the outdoors and absolutely loved to go fishing. He loved to go fishing with his father-in-law in Oyster Bayou and the Collins Canal. When he wasn’t fishing he loved to spend time with his family, but cherished the time he got to spend playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Bennie Jo Wallace Collins of Bayou Vista; two children, Leslye Blanchard of Destrehan and Robert “Bob” Collins Sr. and wife Anne of Augusta, Kansas, and daughter-in-law Judy Collins of Atlanta, Georgia; 11 grandchildren, Shantelle Prihoda and husband Matt, Ashely Muras and husband Mark, Blake Collins and wife Stacie, Adam Blanchard and wife Alicia, Amy Cunningham and husband Jason, Brandon Blanchard, Justin Blanchard, Robert Collins II and wife Jennifer, Sarah Nickel and husband Hans, Charlie Collins and wife Stephanie, and Jason Collins and wife Megan; and 14 great-grandchildren, B.J., Nick, Isaac, Chase, Cade, Skyler, Abigail, Allie, Ava, Robbie, Madison, Ehli, Jonathan and Sydney.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold J. Collins Sr. and Josephine Traina Collins; two sons, LCDR Harold J. Collins III, and Bryan Collins and wife Tonya; and one son-in-law, Mert Blanchard.

The family would like to thank the sixth floor and ICU Nurses at Teche Regional Medical Center as well as Dr. Francis Metz III for going above and beyond for the special care they gave to Harold.

Private family services will be held at a later date in the Carriere First Baptist Church Cemetery in Carriere, Mississippi.