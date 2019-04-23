September 21, 1951-April 21, 2019

Harold Anthony Ganaway, a native of Morgan City and a 37-year resident of Patterson, passed away at the age of 67 in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Patterson Health Care Center.

A loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Harold had a passion for being the cook at family gatherings, was a big NASCAR fan, and had a massive tool collection. He was a retired Diesel Mechanic of over 40 years and always had a smile on his face.

He will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his four children, Harold Ganaway Jr. and his wife Melissa LaCoste Ganaway of Patterson, Rebekah Ganaway LeBlanc and her husband Stephen Todd LeBlanc of Lafayette, Diana Lynn Ganaway and her partner Chad Taylor of Patterson, and Michael Ganaway and his fianceé Gina Benelli of Kenner; grandchildren, Bethany Ann Ganaway, Lauryn Ann Freeman, Harold Anthony Ganaway III, Austin Kyle Ganaway, Addysen Reece Wright and Lillie Jeanne Ganaway; great-grandchildren, Ryder Joseph Callais, Briley Marie Ganaway and Emma Claire Callais; his mother, Willow Jean Glenn Ganaway; one brother, Mark Joseph Ganaway and his wife Christine Vice Ganaway; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vernon David Croft and his wife Rosita; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

He is reunited with his beloved wife, Deborah “Debby” Croft Ganaway; grandson, Joseph Anthony Ganaway; his father, J. D. Ganaway; and his mother-in-law, Emma Sue Hall Aucoin.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson beginning at 4 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Celebration of Life memorial service following.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Notre Dame Hospice, 1000 Howard Ave. 10th floor, New Orleans, LA 70113, http://notredamehospice-no.org/donate.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.