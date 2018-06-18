Harley Joseph Marceaux, 65, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, lost his fight to cancer on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Harley was born November, 13, 1952 in Morgan City, the son of Iry Joseph Marceaux and Alice Gaudet Marceaux.

Harley grew up in Stephensville, Louisiana, enjoying the simple life, living off of the land, and helping out with his family’s seafood restaurant. Harley graduated from Young Memorial in Morgan City and began his career as a welder. He welded for 47 years. Harley’s first love was music; he made his first guitar out of a cigar box when he was a young boy. He learned how to play from his family and friends. Harley played lead and rhythm and he could also play the sax, piano and the accordion. Anyone that knew Harley knew his passion for music was enormous. When Harley wasn’t pursuing music, he enjoyed his down-time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren, whom he found to be the light of his life. He enjoyed wrestling with all of his grandsons and he would always keep the grandchildren laughing with his intoxicating laugh, you couldn’t help but laugh along when Harley threw his head back and began to chuckle. Harley also enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting, and watching old western movies.

Harley will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Peggy Gros Marceaux of Bayou L’Ourse; four daughters, Tammy Marceaux Manley and husband John of Nederland, Texas, Tiffany Marceaux Kelly and husband Walter Jr. of Bayou L’Ourse, Janeen Marceaux Landry and husband Jacob of Nederland, Texas, and Carissa Marceaux Theriot and husband Lucien Sr. of Bayou L’Ourse; two brothers, Gary Marceaux and wife Mary Ellen of Bayou L’Ourse, and Larry Marceaux of Patterson; two sisters, Judy Fuselier and husband Edwin “Tootie” of Berwick, and Jo Ann King and husband Joel of Biloxi, Mississippi; and nine grandchildren, Brennan Hebert, Tristin Manley, Bryce Kelly, Kynley Landry, Braiden Landry, Jaron Landry, Lucien Theriot Jr., Braylee Kelly, Alice Jean Theriot, and baby Theriot on the way.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents, Iry and Alice Marceaux; one brother, Iry Marceaux Jr.; one sister, Brenda Marceaux; two nephews, Brent “Bean” Rivere and Brian Boudreaux; and two unborn grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home and will resume Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Harley will be laid to rest at Morgan City Mausoleum.