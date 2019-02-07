February 5, 1989- February 2, 2019

A beautiful life that came to an end, Hannah Williams Steadham died as she lived, everyone’s friend. The daughter of the late Charles R. Williams Jr. and Irma F. Tabor, Hannah was born on February 5, 1989 and on February 2, 2019, was unexpectedly called to her heavenly home at the young age of 29.

Family was everything to Hannah. She adored her growing children and wonderful husband, as well as the many nieces and nephews she was able to spend time with. She was especially close to her father and keenly felt his absence in her life. Hannah also loved nature, flowers, gardens, the sun and the grass. She loved the wonderful world God created for her. Coffee was also a major necessity in Hannah’s life. She enjoyed sitting outside drinking her coffee, especially with her dad when he was here. Now, the two are drinking coffee together in heaven and looking down on their loved ones.

Hannah leaves to cherish her beautiful memory, her loving husband and companion of seven years, Jeremy Steadham; her three precious little girls, Cheyenne, Fiona and Natalie; her caring mother, Irma Falgout Tabor; her big brothers, Greg Williams and his wife, Celeste, Nathan “Bubba” Williams and his wife, Heidi, and Carey Williams and his companion, Trudy; and eight nieces and nephews, Cassa, Joseph, Olivia, Alexander and Sarah Williams, Trevor Johnson, Landen Carter and Evan Blanco

Alongside her father, Hannah joined in heaven her grandparents, Verdellia “Mary” A. Brower, Waldo Falgout, Charles Williams Sr. and Mildred Topham; and her nephew, Ian Blanco.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. In keeping with Hannah’s wishes, final services will be held privately at a later date.