Gwendolyn A. Barrow, 43, a native and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church in Berwick. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Barrow Sr. of Berwick; her mother and stepfather, Bertha M. and Richard Turner Jr. of Berwick; her father, Roosevelt Grant Jr. of Patterson; a son, Ronald Barrow Jr. of Bayou Vista; two stepsons, Brandon Powell of Marianna, Florida and Asher Mallet of Morgan City; two daughters, RonKresha Barrow of Berwick and RonLaisha Barrow of Patterson; two brothers, Brandon Grant of Berwick and Johnathan Perry of Patterson; two sisters, Felicia Darby of Patterson and Fallon Thomas of Berwick; six grandchildren; and four paternal grandparents.
