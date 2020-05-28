On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Gunnar Douglas Thorguson, son of Brian and Amy Thorguson, passed away at the age of 18, surrounded by his loving family.

Gunnar was born on June 5, 2001, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and grew to be a special young man who brought so much joy and love to the lives he touched.

He enjoyed many of life’s small pleasures. He loved playing with his Woody doll and hand toys and hearing his brothers and their friends make noise and laugh in the house. Most of all, Gunnar loved spending his days watching his favorite animated movies with his family.

Though he could not physically speak, Gunnar’s smile and spirit spoke volumes. If you knew him, you learned more about life without ever hearing a word. He was truly an angel here on Earth.

Gunnar’s many physical limitations would bring challenges in his life, but also gave an opportunity for so many talented people to touch his life and be loved by him. The excellent staffs at Berwick Elementary, Berwick High School, and the Pediatric Clinic provided Gunnar with such great care and unlimited love; and he returned his love to them in his own special way. Through the years, many therapists worked with Gunnar and became part of his extended family. His family will be forever grateful for the love and care provided to their sweet boy.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Brian and Amy Reed Thorguson of Berwick; two brothers, Owen Thorguson and Henry Thorguson, both of Berwick; paternal grandmother, Genevieve Thorguson of Berwick; maternal grandparents, Dorothy Thimmesch of Morgan City and Andy Reed and wife Karen of Morgan City; paternal great grandmother, Earline Manfre of Berwick; three aunts, Karen Trahan of Youngsville, Tara Bienveneu of Lafayette, Sarah Tessler and husband Louie of Park City, Utah; three uncles, David Thorguson and wife Kim of Berwick, Ben Reed of Dallas, Texas and Toby Thimmesch and wife Katherine of Lafayette. Gunnar is also survived by 14 loving cousins, Jackson, Ian, Zach, Brett, Gabriel, Bella, Fletcher, Anne Katherine, Grace Ellen, George, Amelie, Camille, Zane and Jake.

Gunnar was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Carroll Thorguson and maternal grandfather, Tim Thimmesch.

A private memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen Catholic Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Gunnar Thorguson Memorial Fund at St. Mary Parish Foundation. The Fund will benefit special needs children in St. Mary Parish. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 2000, Morgan City, LA 70381. Online contributions can be made at www.cfacadiana.org/gunnarthorguson.