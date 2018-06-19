GREGORY K. PINHO

September 3, 1951 - June 13, 2018

Gregory K. “Greg” Pinho passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66 on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Beaumont, Texas. Greg was born in Morgan City on September 3, 1951, was raised in Patterson and has resided in Port Arthur, Texas for over 20 years.

Greg had a deep love for fishing, hunting and traveling. If he wasn’t working he could be found enjoying the outdoors. For the past 41 years Greg has worked for Rowan Drilling, now Ensign Energy Services.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife, Amalia Delatorre Pinho; three children, Keith Pinho and his wife Kristi, Scott Pinho and his wife April, and Bryan Pinho; his mother, Barbara Ganaway; and three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jenna and Collin Pinho. The eldest of four siblings, he is also survived by his brother, David Ganaway and his wife Candy; and his sisters, Phylis Alameddin and her husband Fouad, and Elizabeth Willoughby and her husband Mike; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest A. Ganaway Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, June 22, 2018, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson beginning at 11:00 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Angelo Cremaldi will officiate the services.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.