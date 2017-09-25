November 26, 1955 — September 21, 2017

Gregory James Hebert, 61, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Morgan City Health Care surrounded by his loving family.

Gregory was born Nov. 26, 1955 in Morgan City, the son of Hilton Hebert and Loretta Aucoin Hebert.

Gregory was an outdoorsman; he loved to be at the camp, hunting, fishing, and cooking whenever he could. Gregory played the bass guitar for the Cajun Four Band as well as the Lil Tupelo Band. He also enjoyed his time at Morgan City Health Care where he would play bingo many times throughout the week, as well as play music for the other men and women at the nursing home.

Gregory will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his former wife, Veronica Gaudet of Morgan City; two sons, Craig Hebert of Morgan City, and Greg Hebert and wife Sheena of Morgan City; two daughters, Brandi Hebert and companion Corey Mire of Morgan City, and

Brittany Hebert and companion Ejay Acosta of Morgan City; two brothers, Gary Hebert of Mississippi and Clint Hebert of Morgan City; three sisters, Debra Fabre of Morgan City, Jeannie Hebert of Bayou Vista, and Connie Hebert of Bayou Vista; and seven grandchildren, Tyler

Hebert, Zarian Hebert, Logan Hebert, Zayne Mire, Nevaeh LeBlanc, Madelyn Billiot and Micah Acosta.

Gregory was preceded in death by his parents, Hilton and Loretta Hebert; one daughter, Michelle Hebert; and one granddaughter, Zoee Hebert.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at Morgan City Cemetery with Tom Higginbotham officiating.