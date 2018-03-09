October 6, 1963 - March 7, 2018

Gregory “Greg” Paul Boyles, 54, a resident of Patterson, passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

Greg was born on October 6, 1963, in Morgan City, the son of Jerry Boyles and Harolyn Barr Boyles.

Greg enjoyed being in the outdoors fishing and camping with his wife. He served his country proudly, serving in the United States Navy. Greg loved spending time with his family, but had a special bond with his brothers-in-law.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Patricia Guidry Boyles of Patterson; his mother, Harolyn Barr Boyles of Patterson; his father, Jerry Boyles and wife Angela of Morgan City; one sister, Jerri Lynn Sanders of Dallas, Texas; one brother, William S. “Billy” Boyles and wife Diane of Lafayette; one sister-in-law, Jennifer Mayon and husband Kirk of Denham Springs; and three brothers-in-law, James Guidry and wife Annette of Mamou, Ricky Guidry and wife Joan of Morgan City, and Gary Guidry and wife Phyllis of Verdunville. Greg is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Gowan officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Greg will be laid to rest in the Patterson Protestant Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.