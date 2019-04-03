Grachel Anthony Boudreaux, 69, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

He is survived by five siblings, Marlene Sargee, Homer Boudreaux Jr. and Justillia Boudreaux, all of Patterson, Carl Boudreaux of Morgan City and Tammy Rodriguez of Berwick; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery with military honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.