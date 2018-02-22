Grace Boudreaux, 78, a native of Morgan City and resident of Breaux Bridge, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

She is survived by a daughter, Jocelynn Boudreaux; two sisters, Edith Polaski and Annabelle Scully; a brother, Autrey Mayon; a grandson; a great-granddaughter; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, her parents, a brother and a sister.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending.