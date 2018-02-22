GRACE BOUDREAUX

Thu, 02/22/2018 - 11:47am Anonymous

Grace Boudreaux, 78, a native of Morgan City and resident of Breaux Bridge, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.
She is survived by a daughter, Jocelynn Boudreaux; two sisters, Edith Polaski and Annabelle Scully; a brother, Autrey Mayon; a grandson; a great-granddaughter; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, her parents, a brother and a sister.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018