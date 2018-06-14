Funeral Services for Godfrey F. Sampey will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018, beginning with the family receiving visitors at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Cathedral, 515 Cathedral Street, Lafayette, Louisiana. The Funeral Mass will begin at 3 p.m. Celebrant will be Father Gary Schexnayder.

Godfrey will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, Louisiana.

It is with great sadness that the family of Godfrey F. Sampey announces his passing on Monday, June 11, 2018. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years, Cindy J. Sampey; sons, Godfrey J., Chad and his wife, Amanda, Jason and Joshua; grandchildren, Courtland, Myles, Maura, Logan, Shannon and Patrick Sampey; sisters, Lois Burgo and Janet Culbertson; and brother, Malcolm Sampey; with nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends too numerous to list.

Godfrey was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton Octave Sampey and Eve Boudreaux Sampey; his brothers, Robert Sampey and Wilton Sampey; and sister, Sadie Sampey.

Godfrey worked in the oilfield most of his life and really enjoyed his work. He was a coach for Little League and had several Select baseball teams. He was an avid LSU fan. Godfrey loved to hunt, but most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

