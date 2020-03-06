Gloria Turner Wallis, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City; services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Saint Luke Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery # 2.

She is survived by a daughter, Ramona Wallis of Houma; a son, Donn Wallis of Houma; a brother, Donald Turner of Shreveport; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Geraldine Simmons and Lloyd Wallis Jr., both of Houma, and Frederick Wallis of California; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, maternal and paternal grandparents, and a stepson.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.