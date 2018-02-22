GLORIA MAYEUX FIRMIN

=Gloria Mayeux Firmin, 85, a native of Marksville and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at Maison Jardin.
She is survived by a host of relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister.
Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, followed by a Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville.
Following Mass, she will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum No. 2.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

