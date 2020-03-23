October 15, 1949 — March 14, 2020

Gloria Leon Boyne, 70, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.

Gloria was born on October 15, 1949, in Rayne, the daughter of Norris Leon Sr. and Hazel Terro Leon.

Family was very important to Gloria as she cherished every moment she was able to spend with her family. She would go to Patterson Healthcare Center daily, to spend hours visiting with her mother. When she wasn’t spending time with her family, Gloria could be found sewing, playing on her iPad or enjoying a great cup of coffee.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Valerie Landreneau of Morgan City and Jessie Lynn Gaudet and husband Chad Sr. of Bayou Vista; three grandchildren, Ashley Morris, Samantha Landreneau and Chad Gaudet Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Ayden Morris, Alaynis Morris, Colin Landreneau, Joshua Pellissier II and Ellie Landreneau; her mother, Hazel Terro Leon of Patterson; and six siblings, Roy Leon and wife Margaret, Betty Blakeman and husband Danny, Norris Leon Jr., Wilton Leon and wife Marcie, Michael Leon and wife Cheryl, and Ricky Leon and wife Elizabeth.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol J. Boyne Jr.; her father, Norris Leon Sr.; and one sister-in-law, Susan Leon.

Private graveside services will be held in the Berwick Cemetery at a later date.