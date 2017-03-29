GLORIA J. QUATKEMEYER

Gloria J. “Mama Quackie” Quatkemeyer, 71, a native of Westbrook, Maine and resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Eric J. Quatkemeyer and wife Dezica, and Terry Quatkemeyer and wife Tanya; granddaughter, Taylor Quatkemeyer; grandsons, Kennith David, Robert David and Nathan Wooters Jr.; sister, Janice Linden; and brother, Phillip Mondville.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, John Quatkemeyer; and parents, Alberic and Leona Mondville.

Memorial visitation will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1, 2017, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.