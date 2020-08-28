Glenn Morris Daurbigny, 43, a resident and native of Jeanerette, La. passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence.

A public walk-through viewing will be conducted from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 604 Lovette Street Jeanerette, La. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing).

Memories of Glenn will forever remain in the hearts of his: parents. Murphy Daurbigny Sr. and Bessie Daurbigny of Jeanerette, La.; his mother, Charlene Bashay Daurbigny of New Iberia, La.; four brothers, Paul Nora of Thibodaux, La., Tang Lee Nora of Jeanerette, La. and Murphy Daurbigny and Homer Daurbigny both of New Iberia, La.; two sisters, Sabrina Daurbigny of Baton Rouge, La. and Hanna Daurbigny of New Iberia, La.; his paternal grandmother, Maggie Boutte; his maternal grandfather, George Spain; three sisters-in-law, seven uncles, six aunts, and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Glenn was preceded in death by: his brother, paternal grandfathers,. and his maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.