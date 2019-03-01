September 5, 1917-February 16, 2019

Gladys Hotard Cloutier, born September 5, 1917, in Bourg, Louisiana, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the age of 101, at Maison Jardin Assisted Living in Morgan City.

Gladys was employed as a librarian at the Morgan City Public Library. She was a charter member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was also a member of a Come, Lord Jesus group as well as Court Massabielle, Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed traveling and camping, square dancing, weekly canasta card games, and spending time with her family and friends. She was also one of the birthday girls.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two children, Sandra Cloutier Blanco of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Clive R. “Rusty” Cloutier and wife Brenda of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Theresa (Blanco) Vick and husband Brian, Charlene (Blanco) Lilly, Melissa (Cloutier) Trahan, Troy Cloutier and wife Jeanne, and Jennifer (Cloutier) Dartez and husband Jeremy; 13 great-grandchildren, Katie and Jacob Vick, Austin, Alec and Carly Trahan, Nathan and Avery Lilly, Camden, Brendan and Blaine Cloutier, and Madeline, Annabelle and Louis Dartez.

The family greatly appreciates Gail Lombas and Mary Faulk for years of care given as well as Maison Jardin Senior Living Community, Morgan City.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Ruffin and Julia Hotard; husband, Clive H. Cloutier; and four siblings, Hilda O’Rourke, Dorothy Conner, Jeanette Michel and R. L. Hotard.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 4 at Holy Cross Catholic Church of Morgan City with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be Patrick Cloutier, Dean Conner, Brian Vick, Austin Trahan, Jacob Vick and Camden Cloutier. Gladys will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Following interment, a celebration of her life will be held at Café JoJo’s, Front Street, Morgan City, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Gladys to the Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., Morgan City, Louisiana 70380.