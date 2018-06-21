June 1, 1959 -June 20, 2018

Gina Ann Gaudet Landry, 59, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Gina was born on June 1, 1959, in Morgan City, the daughter of Arnes Gaudet and Loretta Voisin.

Being in the outdoors fishing and hunting was one of Gina’s favorite things to do and she spent a lot of time with her husband and children doing what she loved. The thing that Gina loved and treasured the most in her life was the time that she got to spend with her grandchildren, as they were her world.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Brad Landry, Lauren Gaudet and Doug Gaudet, all of Morgan City; three grandchildren, Bryce Landry, Kylee Landry and Zayne Michel; her mother and stepfather, Loretta Voisin Powell and husband Douglas; two sisters, Paula Bergeron of Baton Rouge, and Tina Broussard and husband Terry of Morgan City; and one brother, Langley Jones of Alabama.

Gina was preceded in death by her father, Arnes Gaudet; husband, Alvin Landry; and one brother, Mike Jones.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in the Morgan City Cemetery.