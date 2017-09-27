Gilbert Wilson, 36, a native and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Patterson Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Diana and Gillis Wilson Jr. of Patterson; one brother, Gillis Wilson III of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Tonya Johnson and Gillisa Jones, both of Patterson; and his grandparents, Algertha F. Wilson of Patterson and Thelma L. Bill of Morgan City.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.