May 3, 1933 - February 2, 2019

Gertrude A. “Trudy” Sizemore, 85, a resident of Patterson, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Trudy was born on May 3, 1933, in Eagle Lake, Texas, the daughter of Albert H. Brisco and Mary Josephine Williams Brisco.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Deborah Lodrigue and husband Bruce of Patterson; two step children, Donna Sizemore Bergeron of Vidor, Texas and Deborah Renea Sizemore of Alexandria; one granddaughter, Dannette Lodrigue Bowers and husband Robert of Patterson; five step grandchildren, Wesley Bergeron Jr., Bridget Bergeron and Matthew Bergeron, all of Vidor, Texas, and Chelsea Sizemore Canon and Megan Sizemore of Middleburg, Florida; great-granddaughter, Madison Grace Giroir and fiancé Brett Gober; and eight step great-grandchildren.

Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Williams Brisco; husband, Wayne Sizemore; step son, Joey Sizemore; two brothers; one infant brother; and five sisters.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Blereau and his staff for the care they gave Trudy for many years, Teche Regional 6th floor nursing staff, Dr. Metz III for the care he gave over the last two weeks and his nursing staff for all the care given through this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Herbert Bennerfield III officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service and following the services Trudy will be laid to rest in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery.