Gertie Frederick, 87, died July 8, 2017, in Houston.

She is survived by four children, Michael Frederick and Brian Frederick, both of Houston, Tanaa Whiteis of Carmel Valley, California, and Annette Rochel of McComb, Mississippi; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother.

Services were at 3 p.m. Thursday at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur.

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.