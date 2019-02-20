GERMANY DEMOND BROUSSARD

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 10:38am

Germany Demond Broussard, 39, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
He is survived by two sons, Tre’ Delaune and Germany Broussard Jr., both of Morgan City; mother and stepfather, Deborah and Stanley Jones of New Orleans; his fiancé; four brothers, Michael Ledet Jr. and Stanley Ledet, both of Hammond, Durwyne Canty of New Orleans, and Theophilus Gaines of Marietta, Georgia; a sister, Tyinna Singleton of Marietta, Georgia; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

