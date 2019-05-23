November 14, 1939 — May 21, 2019

Geraline “Jerri” Boudreaux Guillot, 79, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Jerri was born November 14, 1939, in Berwick, the daughter of Oneal Boudreaux and Aline Blanco Boudreaux.

Jerri was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista; she also gave communion to homebound and hospital members of St. Bernadette Church. Jerri was also an AARP member, as well as a member of the St. Mary Parish Ladies Auxiliary and Garden Club. Jerri was also a past Maid, Captain and Queen of the Berwick and Bayou Vista Mardi Gras Crew.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Kenny Guillot of Bayou Vista; one son, Garrett and wife Tressie of Berwick; one daughter, Kellie Myers and husband Jonathan of Baton Rouge; one brother, Donald Boudreaux of New Orleans; sister-in-law, Kat Vice of Gonzales; brother-in-law, Reggie Guillot of Bayou Vista; four grandchildren, Adam Guillot and wife Megan, Grant Guillot, Dr. Hailie Myers and Thomas Myers; eight great-grandchildren, Breanna, Reesa, John, Blair, Reid, Lainey, Seth and Millie Marie Guillot; and nephew, Donald Boudreaux Jr. of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Jerri was preceded in death by her parents, Oneal and Aline Boudreaux; one aunt, Vivian Giroir; one cousin, Paul Giroir; brother-in-law, Harlan Guillot Sr.; and sister-in-law, Joy Justillian.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista with Father Cremaldi officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. After Mass, Jerri will be laid to rest at Berwick Cemetery.