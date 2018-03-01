Geraldine Williams Johnson, 74, a native of Patterson and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Prairieville.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Morgan City. Interment will be in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Kevin Johnson of Allen, Texas; three daughters, Sonja Franklin of Prairieville, and Christine Johnson and Adrian Johnson, both of Dallas; two brothers, Lionel Williams of Antioch, California and Michael Taylor of Patterson; three sisters, Leah Gatson of La Marque, Texas, and Sally Grogan and Regina Taylor, both of Patterson; and five grandchildren.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.