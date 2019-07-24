June 23, 1950 — July 23, 2019

Geraldine Marie Jagneaux LaFleur, 69, a resident of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home.

Geraldine was born on June 23, 1950, in Chataignier, Louisiana, the daughter of John Jagneaux and Lour Vasseur Jagneaux.

“Gerr Bear” as she was affectionately known to her family, was a one of a kind woman, who was tough as bricks with a beautiful soul and dedicated to her family. She was always a hard worker, working as a meat cutter for Krogers, retiring after 20 years of service. After retiring she loved what she did and was very proud to be a meat cutter so she went back to work at Cannata’s for a few years. When she wasn’t working, spending time with her family was important to her, but spending time with her grandchildren was what she really looked forward to. She would cook Sunday dinner for her family each week and everyone loved it when she made her famous gumbo. When not working or spending time with her family, she enjoyed playing bingo, sewing and listening to her Cajun French music.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, JoAnn Fryou and husband Joseph “Joby” Sr., Judy Giroir and husband Randy Sr., Carroll “Junior” LaFleur Jr. of Berwick, and Melinda Burton and husband Richard Burton of Morgan City; 10 grandchildren, Joseph “Joby” Fryou Jr. and wife Betty Jo, Ryan Fryou and fiancé Lauren Aucoin, Randy Giroir Jr. and wife Sarah, Thomas “T-Tom” Giroir and wife Beckie Jo, Connie Giroir and significant other Matthew Gober, Brittany Ballance Kyle and husband Justin, Carley Ballance Alleman and husband Ryan, Kristian Ballance and significant other Brandt Askew, Courtney Burton and Emma LaFleur; and 15 great-grandchildren, Kaeden Thomas, Collin Duval, Adalee Giroir, Kynzli Jo Rivere, Aubrie Giroir, Kamila Giroir, Katalaya Giroir, Gage Giroir, Tallulah Giroir, Reese Kyle, Eli Kyle, Paisley Kyle, Bentley Alleman, Acesen Alleman and Gracelyn White. Geraldine is also survived by one sister, Norma Jean Jagneaux of Bayou Chicot; one brother, Buren Jagneaux of Reddell; sister-in-law, Diana Dinger and husband Marvin of Patterson; loving caretaker, Candice Bird of Berwick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Joseph “Joby” Fryou Sr., Randy Giroir Sr., Richard Burton, Joseph “Joby” Fryou Jr., Ryan Fryou, Randy Giroir Jr., Thomas “T-Tom” Giroir and Ryan Alleman.

Geraldine was preceded in death by parents, John and Lour Vasseur Jagneaux; husband, Carroll LaFleur Sr.; one brother, Rodney Jagneaux; two sisters, LeeAnna Fontenot and Shona Jagneaux; mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Mary LaFleur; brother-in-law, Ferral Glen LaFleur Sr.; and nephew, Ferral Glen LaFleur Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. The visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the service time on Friday at the funeral home. Following the services, Geraldine will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Morgan City Cemetery.