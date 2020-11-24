GERALDINE 'GERI' ROLLINS

June 18, 1937 — November 20, 2020

Geraldine Josephine Bernadette DeStefano Rollins, 83, a native of Galliano, LA, and a resident of McComb, MS, passed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020. A mass of Christian burial will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church with graveside services to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings, Louisiana.

Geri was a vivacious spirit with a gypsy soul. Geri loved the outdoors, travel, and being a social butterfly. The only thing which outnumbered her many friends, was her numerous addresses, she was always “on the move.” Geri possessed a unique love for all of God’s creatures which likely qualified her for “crazy cat lady” status. Geri had a talent for arts and crafts which she used to bless many of her family and friends with her works of love which now adorn their homes.

Geri possessed many trade skills and touched the lives of many through her various careers. Geri spent many years in the hair business including numerous years as an instructor. Geri spent her later years working with the public libraries and providing story times and summer reading programs. Geri’s joy for life and adventure touched many along her life’s path.

Geri is survived by her two sons, Willie Rollins, and Bill Rollins and wife Rose. Five grandchildren, Willie Joe Rollins Jr. and wife Rayna, Bridget Crochet and husband Stanley, Amber Cavalier and husband Gus, Alex Johnson and husband Mitch, and Drake Rollins and wife Haylie. Ten great-grandchildren, Adria, Morgan, Dillon, Hayden, Grayson, Easton, Ava, Leah, Liam and Noah.

Geri was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Autin Callais; father, Roy Callais; husband, D.O. Rollins Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Kidder Rollins.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children Cancer Research.