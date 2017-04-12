Geraldine Blackburn, 76, a native of Verdunville and resident of Patterson, died Friday, April 7, 2017, in Lafayette.

Visitation will be Saturday at Nazarene Baptist Church in Verdunville from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Ruby Blackburn of Carencro and Christine Blackburn of Baton Rouge; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three brothers, the Rev. Henry Harris of Verdunville, and Benny Blackburn Jr. and Herbert Blackburn, both of Patterson; eight sisters, Arlene Lightfoot of Houston, Christine Taylor of Franklin, and Eliza Fontenot, Sandra Randle, Alberta Blackburn, Dianne Melton, Cynthia Richardson and Debra Dennis, all of Verdunville; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a stepmother, three sons and one grandson.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.