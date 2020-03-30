October 26, 1946 — March 21, 2020

Gerald Fontenot, 73, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans.

Gerald was born on October 26, 1946, in Iota, the son of Thonis Fontenot and Lucy Klumpp Fontenot and he was raised in Lake Charles.

Gerald joined the United States Army and served 5 years, including fighting for our country in the Vietnam War. After his service, Gerald became a skilled carpenter and a member of the Carpenter’s Local 953. He traveled the United States working various jobs until he married the love of his life, Linda, and settled down in Bayou Vista. Gerald was a real Cajun. He loved to go fishing, eat boiled crawfish and speak Cajun French to anyone who could understand. He always had his music playing and enjoyed taking his wife dancing. Gerald was proud to be a part of the VFW Post 4222 and served as Sr. Vice Commander from 2007-2008. Gerald had a vibrant and full life and a heart of gold. He had many, many friends and never met a stranger. Many people will remember Gerald from riding his bicycle all over Bayou Visa with his little dog, “Wa-Wa.”

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Laura Vice Louviere and her husband Roy of Morgan City; grandchildren, Tiffanie Vice, Emilie Businelle and her companion Kevin Merritt, Elizabeth Businelle and Caitlynn Ackerman; and three great-grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father, Thonis Fontenot; mother, Lucy Klumpp Fontenot; two brothers, David Fontenot and Hadness “Joe” Fontenot; and his wife of 31 years, Linda White Fontenot.

Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Eunice.