December 15, 1941 — November 18, 2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Gerald Andrew “Jerry” Listi Sr. passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2019.

Jerry was born in Morgan City on December 15, 1941, and loved his hometown. He worked in the banking industry for nearly five decades, and retired from M C Bank in 2015. Jerry was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed spending his free time playing golf, bowling, or playing cards with his friends. His wit and sense of humor made others laugh, and he especially liked teasing his kids and grandkids. Jerry will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Theriot Listi of nearly 50 years; two daughters, Garnette André and Ginesse Adrienne; one son, Gerald Andrew Jr. and wife Patricia Moncada Listi; and five grandchildren, Izabella “Izzy” Rose, Sara Grace, Hanna Kate, Julia Paige and Luke Andrew. He is also survived by one brother, Vincent Listi and wife Kay; two sisters, Rose Anne Lipari and husband Peter, and Annie Keton and husband Ken; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent William “Charlie” Listi and Lucy Dimicelli Listi, as well as many aunts and uncles that comprised their “big happy family.”

For their exceptional care, the family would like to thank his primary care physician Dr. William Cefalu Jr., his sitter Deborah Louviere, and his Heart of Hospice Care Team, Sue, Pam, Nicki and Ronald; as well as the hospice caregivers who assisted with weekend care.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Memorial Mass being celebrated at 11 a.m. Following Mass Jerry will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Central Catholic Schools.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Twin City Funeral Home.