June 14, 1960- June 18, 2018

Georgie Marie Dupuy was called home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 58.

Georgie’s pride and joy was her family whom she made lasting memories with, whether it was traveling, camping, or just spending time together. Georgie was an avid gardener who spent countless hours putting her green thumb to work. When she wasn’t spending time with her family or in the garden, you could find Georgie watching her favorite shows on the Investigation Discovery channel.

Those left to cherish Georgie’s beautiful memory are her husband, William H. Dupuy Jr.; three children, Nicole Percle, Tiffany Romero, and Shane White and husband Mickey White; brother, Ronald Faul; and six adoring grandchildren, Katelyn Percle, Lily Romero, Darian White, Blake White, Daniel Percle and Layla Hatch.

She joins in heaven her parents, Curley and Lelia Marks Faul; sister, Geraldine Merckling; and two brothers, Donald Faul and Daniel Faul.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Friday, June 22, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Georgie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.