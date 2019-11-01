Georgia Mae Pratt

Georgia Mae Pratt, 65, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lawrenceville, Georgia, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by a brother, Willis Pratt Sr. of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.