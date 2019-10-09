Georgia Eugene Peterson, 94, a resident and native of Franklin, La., passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 6:03 a.m. at Franklin Foundation in Franklin.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. from 10 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Reverend Samuel Calhoun serving as the officiant. Burial will follow funeral services in the Franklin Cemetery - Main Street in Franklin, La.

Memories of Georgia or “Mommie- Muh”, as she was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of her two sons, Anthony (Theresa) Eugene of Franklin, La. and Lester (Marvette) Eugene of Little Rock, AR; two daughters, Gail Eugene Johnson and Billie Eugene Hunter both of Franklin, La., fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter, her parents, three brothers, and eight sisters.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.