George Oubre Sr., 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Franklin, died Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in Jefferson.
He is survived by three sons, George Oubre Jr. of Franklin, Joey Oubre of Vallejo, California and Brendan Oubre of Franklin; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three brothers, Euley Oubre of Stephensville, Gregory Oubre of Patterson and Tracy Oubre of Bayou Vista; two sisters, Vera Kirkland and Nicky Hafer, both of Bayou Vista; and stepfather, C.J. Trahan of Bayou Vista.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

