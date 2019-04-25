George Favors Sr., 89, a native of Calumet and resident of Patterson, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial with military honors will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Doris J. Favors of Patterson; five sons, George Favors of Seattle, George Favors III and Kirt Favors, both of Patterson, James Favors of Lafayette and Brandon Cormier of Clarksville, Tennessee; four daughters, Gwendolyn Douglas, Cooky Livingston, Mechelle Favors and Lisa Green, all of Patterson; four sisters, Delores Butler of Patterson, and Zenola Simmons, Georgina Woods and Helen Miller, all of Los Angeles; 22 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a son, three daughters, a great-grandson, his parents, his stepmother and five siblings

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.