GEORGE E. BROUSSARD, DDS

December 5, 1941 to July 31, 2020

George E. Broussard, 78, a native of New Iberia, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Vista, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at his home.

George is the son of Georges Broussard and Earline Walker Broussard; and brother of Clare Broussard Cheramie (Tim).

Dr. Broussard was an active, practicing dentist in Bayou Vista, Louisiana from 1965 to 2007. He was a passionate outdoorsman, Halter’s Island being his favorite place of worship. After he retired in 2007, his grandsons, fishing, gardening and being with family and friends were his top priorities.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Patricia Bodin Broussard; his three children, Dr. Dana Lynn Broussard (Jeff), George Dane Broussard, Dr. Charles Harry Broussard (Stephanie), and Michael Allen Thomas; three grandsons, Landon Charles Broussard, John Michael Thomas and Lane Matthew Broussard. He is also remembered by his wife of 35 years and mother of his children, Anna Lee Cossey Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Georges and Earline Broussard.

In honor of his wishes there will be no public funeral; rather, his body will be cremated and a private burial held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church Kindergarten or the Church.

In his words, “To sum it up I’m going to borrow a line from A River Runs Through It, ‘All my life I have been haunted by the water.’”