May 11, 1960 — November 27, 2019

George Boesel Cain Jr., 59, was born on May 11, 1960, to George B. Cain Sr. and Gloria Rita St. Pierre in Monroe, Louisiana, and passed away suddenly on November 27, 2019, in Morgan City, Louisiana.

George, also known as “Hotshot” to his Mom and immediate family, spent his early years living at The Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe, Louisiana. His adult years were spent in Morgan City, Louisiana, raising his son and daughter, spending time with his grandchildren and fishing/crawfishing in the Atchafalaya basin.

Health was never on George’s side but being the noble man he was, he never quit fighting! He was just not built that way. He was young at heart and simply refused to grow up or grow old. Actually, most days he could be found riding around town on his hover board and had to be told more than once by Morgan City PD to “turn the music down.” He was well known for his enjoyment of music and dancing almost as much as he enjoyed his children and grandchildren. George was extremely kind-hearted and would give anything he had to help someone else, almost to a fault. He also loved to tell jokes and make people laugh.

He was preceded in death by both parents, George Cain Sr. and Gloria Cain Warren, stepfather, Russell Warren, and sisters, Sandra Kay “Sandy” Cain and Sheila “Patty” Grow.

Those left to cherish George’s memory are his daughter, Valerie Cain Keller (Joseph), son, Travis (Brittany) and their mother Pam. Brothers John Cain (Jenny) of Morgan City, Louisiana, Jim Cain (Linda) of Eagle River, Alaska, and his sister, Kim Naquin (Justin) of San Antonio, Texas. Also survived by his four granddaughters, Alaina, Elora, Liliana and Arianna, one grandson, Neil and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being taken care of by Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City. Memorial services will be January 14, 2020, at Hargrave Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to offset the funeral cost.