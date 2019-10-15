September 2, 1933 — October 12, 2019

Genieve A. Aucoin, a native and longtime resident of the Morgan City area, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 86.

Genieve leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her daughters, Pamela “Pam” Asbridge and her husband, Roger, Joan Ganaway and her husband, Louis, and Debra Michel and her husband, Carroll; her son, Devin Aucoin; nine grandchildren, Jane Robertson and her husband, John, Shelly Hines and her husband, Jason, Thomas Drawbaugh Sr., Louis Ganaway Jr., Silas Ganaway and his wife, Chasity, Elizabeth Ganaway, Ashley Michel, Carroll “C.J.” Michel III, and Courtney Samaroo and her husband, Patrick; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Aucoin; a daughter, Deborah Aucoin; a grandson, Johnathon Ganaway; her parents, Joseph and Celina Aucoin; and her siblings, Victor Aucoin, Louise Rink and Mary Falgout.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of services with a rosary being prayed at 12:30 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held for Genieve on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home with graveside services following in the Morgan City Cemetery.