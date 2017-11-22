March 7, 1926- November 21, 2017

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson for Mrs. Genevieve Dragna Lipari, a native of Morgan City and a 72-year resident of Patterson, who passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at the age of 91. Following the Mass, Genevieve will be laid to rest with her husband in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Fr. Jacob G. Lipari III, her grandson, will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday at the church from noon until time of Mass, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 2 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jacob V. Lipari, Jason J. Lipari, Nicholas G. Lipari, Ryan V. Lipari, Damon G. Lipari and Mark J. Lipari.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her five sons, Peter J. Lipari and his wife Rose Ann of Patterson, Andrew J. Lipari and his wife Becki of Conroe, Texas, Jake Lipari Jr. and his wife Paulette of Houma, Chris F. Lipari and his wife Cheryl of Patterson, and Joe M. Lipari and his wife Ampaporn of Houston, Texas; daughter-in-law, Sue T. Lipari of Cypress, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Lia K. Lipari of Patterson, Jacob V. Lipari of Patterson, Jason J. Lipari of San Diego, California, Jaime L. Schultze of Liberty Hill, Texas, Fr. Jacob G. Lipari III of Houma, Nicholas G. Lipari of Lafayette, Ryan V. Lipari of Patterson, Damon G. Lipari of Central, Kathryn L. Villanueva of Cypress, Texas, and Mark J. Lipari of Denver, Colorado; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jake P. Lipari; her parents, Andrea Dragna and Frances Mula Dragna; three brothers, Joe, Matt and Sam Dragna; six sisters, Katie Mancuso, Camille Cortez, Mary Grizzaffi, Lucy Ratcliff, Dominque Saleme and Beatrice Taylor; and one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Drew Schultze.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First St., PO Box 219, Patterson, LA 70392.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.