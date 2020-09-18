Geneva Johnson Diggs, 61, a native of Franklin and resident of Gray, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Elmore Diggs Sr. of Gray; two daughters, Charlotte Ketchens and Jennifer Jenkins; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Aaron Watson Sr., Karo Johnson of Gray, and Earl Hasley of Morgan City; two sisters, Bobby Robinson and Aline Johnson; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a son, parents, three brothers, four sisters, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.