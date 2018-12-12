September 19, 1952- December 7, 2018

Genaro “Mr. Gene” Flores Romo, 66, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Mr. Gene was born September 19, 1952, in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, the son of Jose Romo and Maria Flores Romo.

Mr. Gene was a very hard worker, working as the chef for Tampicos in Bayou Vista for over 30 years. He loved his job as well as all of his coworkers, whom he loved to play tricks on. It was obvious as a chef that Mr. Gene loved to feed people; he was such a giving man and always had a smile on his face for the customers. He was a quiet man, but when advice was needed, he was always the first person to go to. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him and his contagious smile.

Mr. Gene will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, Francisco Romo and wife Shawnie of Patterson; daughter, Cassandra “Cassie” Romo and boyfriend Dean LaCoste of Amelia; the mother of his children, Elsa Romo of Morgan City; three brothers, Jose Flores Romo, Arturo Flores Romo and Felipe Flores Romo, all of Guadalajara, Mexico; grandson, Aidan Romo of Patterson; niece, Maria “Pilar” Romo and husband Enrique “Ricky” of Bayou Vista; and nephew, Jose Luis of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Mr. Gene was preceded in death by his son, Jose Romo; parents, Jose and Maria Romo; and sister, Juana Romo Fabila.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Si Senor restaurant in Bayou Vista from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzheimer Foundation of America.